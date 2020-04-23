Wisconsin labs nearing testing capacity needed to reopen state

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials say labs in the state are closing in on Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus testing goal.

Evers’ plan to reopen businesses hinges on being able to test at least 85,000 people a week. That equates to about 12,140 tests a day. State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said during a video conference Thursday that 48 labs are now testing and the daily capacity stands at 10,937 tests.

State health officials say they’re now telling physicians to order tests for anyone who presents with symptoms of the coronavirus.

