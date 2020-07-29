Wisconsin Korean War soldier receives flyover salute at burial, nearly 70 years after he went missing

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A Wisconsin native was buried with military honors on Saturday, nearly 70 years after he went missing in action during the Korean War.

United States Army Cpl. Francis J. Rochon was reported missing on Sept. 1, 1950 in South Korea. He was declared dead by the U.S. Army on Dec. 31, 1953. His remains were considered non-recoverable in 1956.

But decades later, on June 18 of this year, his remains were found, according to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

Rochon received a military flyover as part of Saturday’s service.

“For a KIA to be laid to rest after 70 years—that was pretty incredible—and for us to be there to pay our respects, it was an honor for us, and I’m sure the entire crew,” said First Lt. Meredith Porter, who piloted one of the Black Hawk helicopters this weekend.

Rochon was 21 years old when he was reported missing in action. His name was recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, the release said. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

