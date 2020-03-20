Wisconsin keeping rest areas open in support of truckers

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is keeping its 28 rest areas under normal operation to support truckers driving supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a news release, WisDOT officiasl said truckers are working hard to move medical supplies, groceries and other essential equipment, so they would work hard to clean and maintain rest areas.

The Kenosha, Beloit, Madison, Superior and Sparta rest areas have all-hours parking and access to rest rooms and vending machines.

