Wisconsin joins multistate cellphone merger settlement

MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsin and 10 other states have agreed to settle a multistate challenge to communication companies T-Mobile and Sprint’s merger.

The states sued last year to stop the merger. A judge in February found in the companies’ favor.

Kaul said Thursday that the states have reached a settlement that will protect low-income subscribers and extend access to under-served communities.

A 2018 Wisconsin law requires Kaul to get legislators’ permission to settle cases but Kaul joined this agreement on his own. He argues he didn’t need permission because he was acting as a district attorney.

