Wisconsin joins multi-state lawsuits challenging last-minute Trump rule changes on protecting clean air

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday that the state of Wisconsin has joined four multi-state lawsuits against the Trump Administration’s last-minute rule changes to safeguards protecting clean air.

According to a news release, one of the four lawsuits is a coalition of 28 state and municipalities challenging a Trump rule attempting to block future regulation of industries responsible for more than half of all greenhouse gas emissions from stationary services. The release said the rule creates a new and “arbitrary” threshold to determine if an industry is a significant source of such emissions.

The other lawsuits challenge Trump Administration decisions to keep the current national ambient air quality standards for the ozone; an EPA clean air cost-benefit rule; and a Trump decision allowing major sources of hazardous air pollutants to escape key federal air pollution regulations whenever they can keep their emissions below 10 tons per year.

“These last-minute rule changes before the end of the Trump administration are legally flawed and would lead to increased air pollution,” said AG Kaul in a statement. “We must stop these changes that would result in harm to air quality and people’s health.”

