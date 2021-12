Wisconsin is Sweet 16 bound after sweeping FGCU

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin breaks out the brooms for the second straight night and are now heading to the Sweet 16 for the ninth season in a row.

The Badgers took down FGCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in straight sets. Leading the way for Wisconsin was Grace Loberg with 15 kills and Julia Orzol with 12.

