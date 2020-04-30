Wisconsin inmate sends letter to reporter describing COVID-19 from inside prison walls

An inmate describes his perspective of the world he can't be a part of

WINNEBAGO, Wis. — Many of us have watched this pandemic unfold before us from the safety of our homes. But, an inmate at the Wisconsin Resource Center state prison in Winnebago has been watching it from inside prison walls.

Jared Spencer, 22, sent News 3 Now’s Jamie Perez a letter sharing his perspective of what’s been happening in the world:

“It is always strange for people in prison to watch the world change and evolve without them. With the constant advancements in technology, someone who has been removed from society for as little as five years could be lost when they get out. I feel like I have an advantage in that I grew up with technology and will get out when I’m relatively young, but older people can find it hard to use tech even when they are out to use it. A 50 or 60-year-old released today after doing 10 or 20 years will find a completely different world than the one they left. This pandemic only compounds an existing problem. Those same technologically inept people released today will find that the only way to live right now, through computers and the internet, is inaccessible to them.

I’m in WRC right now, and things are hard. Every day blurs together, looking like a film on fast forward while feeling like life has been paused. It goes beyond the monotony of regular prison life.

Being at WRC, I’m luckier than most inmates during this pandemic. It is a joint venture between the Department of Corrections and the Department of Health Services, so the healthcare and overall environment is inherently better. We still have access to an outdoor courtyard with a basketball hoop, a day room, and we can make 4 phone calls every day. The day rooms are sanitized and cleaned twice a day by inmate workers and the staff sanitize commonly touched surfaces every night after we lock in.

Watching the news now feels like the only real connection I have to the world aside from talking to my family, and watching the news these past few months has felt like watching a frame-by-frame of a train wreck.

Every time I see coverage of COVID-19 I think about my family and regret that I can’t be there to help them. Both my parents are high risk individuals. My step dad works at a grocery store, and my grandma lives in a nursing home. I worry about them constantly because even if they do everything in their power to follow CDC guidelines, they could get sick because someone else decided to ignore them. So many people want to get back to work, and I understand why, but it really worries me that people seem willing to put the life of the economy before their actual lives.

When this first started, I kind of discounted how serious it was. I kept hearing that it was basically just the flu, and that it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. When they started the stay at home orders and people started dying left and right it didn’t seem real. Clearly it is, and I just wish everyone realized it sooner, myself included.

I have a lot of concerns about my family but I’m also concerned for my own health. The biggest issue going on at WRC is that staff aren’t using PPE. The on unit staff don’t wear masks, and while they have people doing temperature checks every morning, the staff who do them don’t wear masks and speak in our faces after coming in close contact with every inmate in the facility. I brought this up last week to one of the staff members and I was told that it had been discussed in a staff meeting but no change has been made. I really worry about the quality of healthcare I would get if I got coronavirus, even being in a DHS facility.

I just hope we get through this and that it makes us better as a result.”

The Department of Corrections posted on its website that they have encouraged the use of face masks to limit the exposure of the virus. They also state that they have suspended in-person visits, admission to state prisons, travel, work releases and that all locations are practicing intensive cleaning protocols.

