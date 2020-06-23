Wisconsin Humanities Council launches grant program for cultural organizations hit by COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Thanks to a new grant program run by the Wisconsin Humanities Council, local humanities and cultural groups can now apply for grants to help ease financial burdens caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants, which are funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, will provide organizations up to $7,500 to help pay for salaries, rent, utilities and personal protective equipment.

“We’re grateful we can help so many of the state’s cultural organizations struggling to deal with closures and lost revenue,” Dena Wortzel, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council, said. “These organizations — such as museums, libraries and cultural centers — often operate on a shoestring but are the heart and soul of their communities, as well as significant economic contributors.”

A total of nearly $240,000 will be awarded through the grant program.

According to a news release, the grant program is intended for organizations with annual expenses of $500,000 or less.

The deadline for the grant applications is July 15.

