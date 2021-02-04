Wisconsin Hoofers celebrates Black History Month through outdoor events

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MADISON, Wis. — The Hoofers Council is celebrating Black History Month by making sure outdoor activities are accessible and inclusive.

The council consists of University of Wisconsin-Madison students, staff and outside community members.

They have been working together to develop a grant program that allows anyone to participate in outdoor events, regardless of their financial standing.

According to Berit Thorson, Hoofer Ambassadors is working on a social justice movement within the organization.

This year, their main goal is to ensure physical and financial accessibility while also acknowledging the systemic issues that people of color face when approaching outdoor activities.

Specifically, Hoofers began a book club to celebrate Black excellence.

The first 25 to 30 people who sign up will receive a free copy of the book.

The Hoofers planned on attending the Winter Carnival but events have been postponed due to cold weather.

For more information, you can visit their website.

