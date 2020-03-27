Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program adjusts eligibility requirements

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Administration is changing the eligibility requirements for residents seeking heating and electric assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program in response to COVID-19.

According to a release, eligibility will be based on the previous month of income instead of the previous three months of income. The change is to help those recently affected by COVID-19 and to ensure they are able to receive assistance quickly.

The majority of Wisconsin homes use natural gas, but some places use alternative fuels like wood, propane and heating oil. WHEAP is able to help with most fuel types. The payments are made directly to supplies on behalf of an eligible household.

Residents can apply through county/human service office, tribal governments and private nonprofit agencies.

Those who are recently unemployed, received a lay off or disconnection notice and are having difficulties paying energy bills can look at the DOA Home Energy Plus program for additional resources.

