Wisconsin holds on to beat Penn State in their Big Ten tournament opener

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – It wasn’t pretty, but Wisconsin survived a late push from Penn State and advanced to the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals for the 22nd time in school history.

The Badgers closed the first half on an 18-3 run to take a 10 point lead into halftime and led by as many as 18 thanks to some hot shooting.



Led by Aleem Ford, who was 5-6 from three-point range, Wisconsin shot a season best against a Big Ten opponent 52.2% from three.

Penn State made it a 1 point game with seconds to play, but Nate Reuvers tipped Sam Seesoms’ pass and Brad Davison caught the ball and then called a time out to seal the game.

Three Badgers scored in double figures led by Ford’s 17 points. Wisconsin’s 75 points are the most they’ve scored since beating Indiana on January 7.



Up next: UW will face Iowa on Friday night for a spot in the semifinals. The Hawkeyes beat the Badgers in both meetings this season.

