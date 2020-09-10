Wisconsin hits new record for most COVID-19 cases in single day

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reached a new record for the largest amount of COVID-19 cases confirmed in a single day, according to state and county health officials.

With 1,470 new cases, the latest daily count eclipsed Wednesday’s numbers. Roughly a third of those were confirmed in Dane County.

Dane County has had more than 1,200 new cases in the past week, with Thursday alone reaching a new single-day high of 456. Public Health Madison & Dane County believes up to 85% of those cases could be tied back to students and staff at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

On Wednesday night, UW-Madison put two of its residence halls in quarantine and shifted to online instruction for at least the next two weeks. Public health officials said the decision to isolate students wasn’t an easy one to make.

“Lots of people living in congregate living facilities will increase and potentially hasten spread of illness among this population, while returning home has the risk of introducing illness in other communities,” said Christy Vogt, Health Education Coordinator for PHMDC.

A total of 85,011* cases have been confirmed across the state since the beginning of the pandemic, with roughly 10.4% of those still active. According to the state Department of Health Services, the state’s weekly average for new cases per day has reached 1,004.

DHS officials said 8,822 were tested in the past 24 hours. The positive percentage of new tests has once again spiked to 17.5%, which is roughly the same as Tuesday’s percentage. As such, the seven-day average has increased to 13.4%.

DHS officials said an additional 49 people have been hospitalized due to the virus Thursday. Nine more have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,196.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.