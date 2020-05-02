Wisconsin Historical Society offers free digitial access to ‘Wisconsin: Our State, Our Story’

Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Friday that the public can now access the digital textbook “Wisconsin: Our State, Our Story” for free, according to a news release.

Officials said the textbook is a great resource for younger students that want to learn more about Wisconsin’s history.

“Wisconsin: Our State, Our Story” meets and exceeds the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction social studies standards for third through fifth grade students, the release said.

The textbook and student activity guide will be available through June.

For more information about how to download the digital version visit the Wisconsin Historical Society’s website.

