Wisconsin Historical Society making budget cuts, changes to 2021 operations

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Historical Society is making several changes to its operation for 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a letter from Director Christian W. Overland sent to stakeholders and partners, the Historical Society is required to reduce general purpose tax revenue support by $1 million during the current fiscal year as part of the state’s recent budget cut.

The letter said the reduction in funding comes on top of $2.5 million projected reduction in earned income during the same period due to the impact of the virus on operations.

As a means of absorbing the reduction, the letter said the Historical Society is temporarily reassigning more than 30 team members with specific organization, customer service and technical expertise to assist with the state’s COVID-19 response effort in the Department of Administration, Department of Workforce Development and Department of Health Services.

“We are grateful that we were able to work with the administration to temporarily reassign some staff who are directly helping with the COVID-19 effort,” a Society spokeswoman told News 3 Now in an email.

