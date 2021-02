Wisconsin Historical Society celebrates 175 years of collecting, preserving state history

Site staff by Site staff

This year, the Wisconsin Historical Society marks its 175th year of collecting and preserving Wisconsin history. As part of the celebration, the Historical Society is sharing stories of the men and women who are considered Wisconsin visionaries, change makers and storytellers.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.