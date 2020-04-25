Wisconsin health officials report 336 new cases of COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials have confirmed more than 5,700 cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon.

According to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county health departments, there are 5,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. At least 268 people have died from complications due to the coronavirus.

At least 2,665 people, about 47%, have recovered from their infections.

In total, 57,138 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, DHS officials said.

Saturday’s numbers show an increase of 336 confirmed cases since Friday afternoon, when state health officials reported one Wisconsin’s largest single-day increase of confirmed cases.

Brown County saw an increase of 115 confirmed cases since Friday afternoon. The news comes after several workers at a Green Bay meatpacking plant tested positive for the virus.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments