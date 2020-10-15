Wisconsin health officials confirm over 3K new COVID-19 cases; 7-day positivity rate nears 21%

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has once again exceeded 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in a single day, according to the latest data from state and county health officials.

With 3,344* new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the state’s lifetime total has reached 163,013*. More than 20% of those cases remain active.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health Services said every county in Wisconsin had either a high or very high activity level for disease spread.

The seven-day average positivity rate for tests by person increased to 20.8% Wednesday, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is now at 10.6%.

Ten more people have died as a result of coronavirus complications, which puts the state’s death toll at 1,561*. Another 138 have been hospitalized, and 16% of the state’s hospital beds remain available.

A Madison brewpub announced it will be closing its doors after struggling during the pandemic, a struggle many local businesses have shared over the past several months.

“Unfortunately, the world has changed dramatically around us, and all good things must come to an end,” Rockhound Brewing owner and brewmaster Nate Warnke said in a video Thursday morning.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.