Wisconsin health officials confirm 61 new hospitalizations as 5.3% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of more people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health Services.

DHS officials said 61 new hospitalizations were confirmed Tuesday, but more than 2,500 hospital beds remain available. Eight more deaths were reported, which puts the state’s death toll at 1,013.

The positive percentage of new tests went down by nearly 1 percentage point to 5.3%. That’s out of 13,599 tests, an increase of thousands compared to the amount of testing seen Monday. The percent positive 7-day average has gone up slightly to 6.3%.

State and county health officials recorded 617* new cases, a minor drop from Monday’s case count of 689. To date, Wisconsin has had 61,884 confirmed cases of the virus, and roughly 15% of cases remain active.

The Big Ten has officially postponed its fall sports season due to health and safety concerns related to the pandemic. The conference will continue to look at a number of options for competition, including the spring for fall sports.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.