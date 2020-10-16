Wisconsin health officials confirm 3K new COVID-19 cases for 4th consecutive day

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has surpassed 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row, according to state and county health officials.

With 3,590* new cases confirmed, the state’s all-time total has reached 166,967*. Of that amount, more than 34,000 cases remain active.

While still high, the state Department of Health Services said the seven-day average positivity rate for tests by person has gone down slightly to 20.7%. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day also saw a minor decrease to 10.4%.

Health officials confirmed 21 more deaths Friday, bringing the statewide coronavirus death toll to 1,584*. An additional 135 have also been hospitalized.

The Madison Metropolitan School District announced it will continue all-virtual learning until at least Jan. 22.

Gov. Tony Evers also launched a television ad criticizing Republicans for their inaction during the pandemic.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.