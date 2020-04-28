Wisconsin health officials confirm 17 new deaths due to COVID-19 as death toll reaches 300

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Seventeen more people have died due to complications from COVID-19, Wisconsin health officials announced Tuesday.

According to state and county health officials, at least 300 have died.

242 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wisconsin, with the state’s total now at 6,362.

Although the number of Wisconsin’s confirmed cases continues to grow, other factors may indicate the pandemic is not necessarily becoming worse.

An additional lab has begun to conduct tests throughout the state, as Wisconsin now has 49 active labs capable of running nearly 11,000 tests each day.

Over 10,000 tests have been conducted in Dane County alone.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 63,535 tests came back negative.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday meant to keep meat processing plants open. The news comes in light of Brown County and other areas around the country seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases due to workers at these facilities testing positive.

