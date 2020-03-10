Wisconsin health officials caution travel to certain parts of U.S. following 3rd confirmed case in state

Officials said the latest 2 cases involved people who had traveled within the U.S.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned about travel to certain areas of the U.S. on Tuesday after two more people tested positive for Coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to three.

Officials with the department said these two individuals had traveled to parts of the U.S. with community spread of the virus, such as King County, Washington, northern California and parts of New York City, though declined to specify exactly where the two had traveled. They urge others to avoid going to those places or anywhere that has declared a type of emergency due to the disease.

“We know that spring break is arriving and that many families and individuals have travel plans, so we ask that you inform yourself and use your own best judgement about travel,” said Jeanne Ayers, a state health officer with the department.

Businesses and organizations are heeding the concern. On Tuesday Madison Metropolitan School District announced temporary out-of-state travel restrictions for all district staff and students.

Besides travel, health officials said there are things people can do to minimize the spread of the virus, including washing your hands frequently, covering your cough and avoiding shaking hands.

“We can use our elbow or just give a little bow and greet people with a warm smile, and that can help us avoid the contact that will accelerate the spread of flu-like illnesses,” Ayers said.

She also said people should stay home when they are sick to avoid spreading the virus to their coworkers.

Because the cases in Wisconsin are coming from other areas, there is not community spread in the state, but officials don’t anticipate that always being the case.

“We know this is happening in the world,” Ayers said. “We now this is happening in the country. We expect that this will reach Wisconsin, and when our conditions change we will be asking for a kind of emergency declaration.”

