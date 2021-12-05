Wisconsin heading to Las Vegas Bowl

by Stephen Cohn

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers will have a chance to end their season on a high note in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl.

Wisconsin — who missed out on a chance to play Michigan in the Big Ten title game after losing to Minnesota in the last week of the regular season — accepted a bid to the Las Vegas Bowl on Sunday.

It’s the 20th year in a row the Badgers (8-4 in 2021) will be bowling, and they’ll face off against Arizona State on Dec. 30 in Vegas.

“I’m extremely proud of our team for earning the right to play another game together, and we are excited that opportunity will come in the Las Vegas Bowl,” said Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. “We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team.”

The game is set for 9:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

“We are very excited to be the inaugural Big Ten team to play in the Las Vegas Bowl,” said UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh. “Our fans have a great tradition of support in Vegas, even as recently as a couple weeks ago when our men’s basketball team won the Maui Invitational. Allegiant Stadium is a tremendous venue and I know our players will have a great bowl experience.”

And if the Badgers win, hopefully nobody drops the trophy this time around.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.