Wisconsin has the second-fewest COVID-19 restrictions in the U.S., study says

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — New data analysis from financial website WalletHub says Wisconsin has the second-fewest coronavirus restrictions in the country.

WalletHub says it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 18 different metrics, including statewide face mask requirements, workplace temperature screenings, restrictions on travel and large gatherings, and the reopening of bars and restaurants.

Their research found Wisconsin had the fewest requirements for face masks in public, the fewest workplace temperature screenings, the second-fewest restrictions on large gatherings and the second-fewest restrictions on reopening bars and restaurants overall.

While individual counties in Wisconsin may have those restrictions, Wisconsin rates near the bottom of the list due to no statewide mandates after the state Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order. Evers has repeatedly pointed to the Supreme Court decision as a reasony why he’s unable to establish any further statewide orders, instead leaving that to local health authorities.

WalletHub’s study found only South Dakota had fewer restrictions. California and New Jersey, two of the states hit hardest by the pandemic, have the most, according to their research.

You can find more details on WalletHub’s analysis here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments