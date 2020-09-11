Wisconsin Guard sends choppers, soldiers to California

Associated Press by Associated Press

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepare to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis. Two aircraft and approximately 15 Soldiers deployed to California in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request for assistance from California. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Faltinson

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard is sending a pair of Black Hawk helicopters and about 15 troops to California to help fight wildfires ravaging that state.

Guard officials said the helicopters departed for California on Friday morning. They said state officials in California requested the assistance under an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request.

The compact allows for state-to-state assistance during emergencies.

The Wisconsin troops will work with the California National Guard and will receive their specific assignments when they reach the state.

