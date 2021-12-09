Wisconsin groups get $8M to promote COVID-19 vaccine equity

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of groups across Wisconsin will share more than $8 million in grants to help promote COVID-19 vaccine equity statewide, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday.

In a news release, DHS said the $8.1 million will help the groups “serve as trusted messengers within their communities and reduce barriers that hinder vaccine access for marginalized or underserved populations.”

Each of the roughly 90 groups submitted proposals for what they plan to do with the funding. Proposals range from outreach efforts, especially among communities of color, to efforts to reduce vaccine hesitancy and to increase vaccine access.

“We are committed to making sure that Wisconsinites who have been impacted the most by COVID-19 have every opportunity to get vaccinated,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in the release. “By providing funding to community-based organizations, we are partnering with trusted messengers who are in the best position to share accurate information, build confidence in vaccines, and close the gaps that remain in vaccination rates across our state.”

The money comes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this year, DHS said it made more than $6 million in grants available to more than 100 groups. Another $13 million will be available for current and new groups through late 2022. To learn more, click here.

