Wisconsin group sets up memorial for coronavirus victims in Janesville

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin group set up 1,500 empty chairs Saturday afternoon to represent the 1,500 people who have lost their life to the coronavirus.

The group called ‘Opportunity Wisconsin’ said it wanted to welcome President Trump to Janesville with the outdoor memorial. Trump hosted a rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport on Saturday night.

Opportunity Wisconsin made a Facebook Live during the afternoon of 1,500 seconds of silence to represent each person. Nearly 1,600 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin, according to combined data from DHS and county dashboards.

The Missing Wisconsin has needlessly lost over 1500 souls from COVID-19. It didn’t have to be this way. In their honor, we’re setting out 1500 empty chairs in Janesville and featuring just some of the stories of those impacted by this pandemic. We’ll also be live streaming 1500 seconds of silence on in remembrance. Share your stories of how the pandemic has affected you and your family in the comments. Posted by Opportunity Wisconsin on Saturday, October 17, 2020

“The tribute… was erected to not only remember our friends, family, colleagues, and neighbors killed by this deadly virus,” the group said, “but to also hold President Trump to account for his failure to lead during this crisis—which has undoubtedly led to unnecessary illness and even death.”

Joe Biden’s campaign also called out the President in a statement ahead of his visit Saturday.