Wisconsin granted a major disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis.– Wisconsin has been granted a major disaster declaration, with access to Public Assistance programs for all 72 counties and federally recognized tribes, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.

“I am grateful for the swift action of the federal government in reviewing our request for a major disaster declaration,” Gov. Evers said. “The assistance granted today will help ensure Wisconsin can gain access to critical assistance as we continue our work to respond to this pandemic.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the request to help provide reimbursement for emergency measures taken in response to COVID-19. The declaration also gives the State the option to request eligible emergency work to be accomplished by a federal agency. Evers’ additional requests remain under review.

Programs include Public Assistance, Direct Assistance, Hazard Mitigation (statewide), and certain Individual Assistance programs, including Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Direct Supplemental Nutrition Program.

“The state will work with communities across Wisconsin to ensure federal disaster assistance is received as quickly as possible,” said Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “We are thankful that our partners at FEMA helped to get a quick response to this request, so we can ensure critical assistance programs are available to communities that are in need.”

Counties, cities, townships, tribes and certain private, not-for-profit organizations are eligible to submit projects for federal assistance. FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs and the remainder is left to the state and local agencies, according to the program.

