Wisconsin governor calls on state Legislature to amend April election rules during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers called on the state Legislature on Friday to meet and pass a measure that would send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in the state, allow absentee ballots to be postmarked the day of the election and allow for extra time for clerks to count absentee ballots.

The governor made the announcement on Twitter.

“I understand that Republican leadership has expressed their support for not delaying the upcoming election, I am hopeful that all of us can agree that everyone should be able to exercise their right to vote,” he said.

Currently, absentee ballots need to be requested online or in person, and a voter must verify their ID before requesting. Ballots are required to be postmarked before Election Day, and must be received by the clerk before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Previously, neither Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, nor Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have supported making any changes to election rules while voting is already underway.

