Wisconsin got graded on social distancing. See how your county ranks

MADISON, Wis. — As Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” initiative goes into place, Wisconsinites are getting a passing grade when it comes to social distancing.

That’s according to an interactive project by Unacast called the Social Distancing Scoreboard. It looks at GPS location data focusing on the change in average distance traveled now, compared to before the outbreak.

A 40 percent decrease or more is considered an A in the project. Wisconsin just barely missed that mark, with a 39.9-percent statewide decrease.

Dane County has an A, with a 45-percent change. Rock County is at a C with a 29 percent change. You can check your county and other states here.