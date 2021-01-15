Wisconsin GOP official who made ‘war’ post resigns

Associated Press by Associated Press

Jon Cherry // Getty Images

MILWAUKEE — The chairman of the St. Croix County Republican Party, who had posted online that his members should “prepare for war,” has stepped down.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that members of the St. Croix County Republican Party Executive Committee asked for John Kraft’s resignation.

His post, made before the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol, garnered attention after the violence in Washington, D.C. Kraft had refused calls from the state Republican Party to remove the post. The county website was down on Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.