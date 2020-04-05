Wisconsin GOP appeals to Supreme Court on extended voting

Associated Press by Associated Press

Kelly Marshall Smoot/CNN

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday’s primary.

They argued in a filing Saturday that the extension by a federal judge this week is inherently unfair by creating two different deadlines for in-person and absentee voters.

Wisconsin is moving ahead with in-person voting despite concerns about the public health risks of the coronavirus crisis.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session for Saturday and asked Republicans to shift the election to all-mail with absentee voting into late May.

Republicans said they wouldn’t do it, and immediately adjourned upon meeting.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments