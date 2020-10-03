Wisconsin goes from 120,000 coronavirus cases to 130,000 all-time cases in five days

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

MADISON, Wis. — On Tuesday, Wisconsin surpassed 120,000 all-time cases of COVID-19. On Saturday, the state surpassed 130,000 cases.

Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 2,417* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 130,870*. The state’s record for since cases in a day is 2,947, which was set on Thursday.

DHS said the seven-day average percent positive is 17.5%.

Fourteen* more people died, which is a total of 1,374 in the state.

Eighty-two more people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 5.8% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 105,373 people, or 80.6%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

