Wisconsin gets a ‘C’ when it comes to overall health, but large disparities exist

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin ranks around the middle of the pack when it comes to overall health, but adjustments for health care disparities drag the state’s grades even lower, the latest report card released by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute found.

In the report released Thursday, Wisconsin received a ‘C’ grade for overall population health based on length and quality of life.

Researchers found Wisconsin had an age-adjusted mortality rate of 720.2 per 100,000 people and 12.8 percent of Wisconsinites reported being in fair or poor health over the last year. Those numbers are worse than some of Wisconsin’s neighboring states, with Minnesota seeing 10.6 percent of people reporting fair or poor health. About 12.6 percent of people in Iowa reported being in fair or poor health.

Wisconsin did fare better than Illinois, which saw 13.3 percent of people report being in fair or poor health.

Despite Wisconsin’s average overall ranking, researchers also found severe disparities in health among different populations in the state. When adjusted for rural/urban disparities, Wisconsin’s mortality grade drops to a ‘D’ while maintaining its ‘C’ grade for the number of people in fair or poor health.

Wisconsin’s grades drop to a ‘D’ in both categories when adjusted for racial or ethnic disparities, and drop to an ‘F’ in both categories when adjusted for educational disparities.

“A strong and growing body of research shows that these differences in health outcomes are the result of community conditions and policies and systems that shape health and opportunity. The neighborhoods we live in – along with past and present housing, education, and employment policies – create opportunities for some, but roadblocks for others,” the report said.

Researchers found that while Wisconsin’s overall mortality rate was 720 deaths per 100,000 people, the numbers were significantly higher for Black Wisconsinites, at 1,016 deaths per 100,000 people. About 23.5% of Wisconsin’s Black population also reported being in fair or poor health, more than 12 percent higher than the state average.

Due to racial and educational disparities — those with less than a high school education saw a mortality rate of 1,679 per 100,000 people — the report outlines five different policy priority areas where improvements can be made to address those disparities, including ensuring access to quality health care, expanding safe and affordable housing, increasing economic resources for children and families, expanding broadband infrastructure, and increasing civic engagement.

