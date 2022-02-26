Wisconsin Fishing Expo returns to Alliant Energy Center

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Fishing Expo is back in town.

The event kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center.

Organizers say consumers can expect to see several new vendors and exhibits along with the same companies they stock up on gear from.

Tickets are $10, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

To learn more, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.