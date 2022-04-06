Wisconsin Film Festival returns with in-person screenings

by McKenna Alexander

MADISON – The 2022 Wisconsin Film Festival is just a day away, returning in person for the first time since 2019. The lineup features over 150 films across Madison, on and off the UW campus.

The event’s artistic director said one of the biggest things they learned from online showings last year is that the film festival is truly an experience.

“One of the things you miss is seeing a film with a big crowd of friends and strangers, that sort of large-scale emotional reaction to a piece of art and experiencing something together as a community,” Mike King said.

Filmmakers from across the country and from around the world, such as Chad and Vietnam, will also be attending to premiere their works that have mostly only been shown online until now. With new movies made in Wisconsin, classic movies from the early ages of cinema, and international films, there’s something for everyone.

“We have a huge variety of movies in the festival from all corners of the earth for all ages and from all ages of cinema,” King said. “We have a sneak preview of the brand-new Nicholas Cage action-comedy, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, and we’ve got a new rom-com starring Dakota Fanning called ‘Cha-Cha Real Smooth’.”

Tickets can still be purchased online, with individual tickets at $12 each and all-festival passes for $325. The festival begins Thursday, April 7, and runs until April 14. For a full list of films, click or tap here.

