Wisconsin Film Festival hosts short film pop-up viewings on YouTube

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Film Festival is hosting 24-hour pop up viewing opportunities for short films from this year’s festival, according to a news release.

The short films will run on the festival’s YouTube channel through Sunday. The films will launch at 10:00 a.m. each day and will be available for 24 hours, the release said.

There are also kid-friendly films for ages 8 and older and 4 and older.

Eleven different films featured in this year’s festival are also available to rent on demand from Wisconsin Film Festival through May 7.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the film rentals will go to the Wisconsin Film Festival’s Real Butter Fund which supports local filmmakers, the release said.

For more information about the short films, visit the Wisconsin Film Festival’s website.

