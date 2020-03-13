Wisconsin Film Festival canceled as result of coronavirus concerns

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

AlternativeMagic/Flickr

MADISON, Wis. — The 2020 Wisconsin Film Festival has been canceled as a result of coronavirus concerns.

According to the news release, the festival was scheduled to begin April 2 and present 155 films over the course of 8 days.

The release said tickets for the festival will be refunded, with the details of the process “still being worked out.” More information about these updates will be available on the Wisconsin Film Festival website.

Next year’s festival is slated to take place April 8 to 15, 2021.

