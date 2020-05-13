Wisconsin farmers seek mental health services amid pandemic

MADISON. Wis. (Wisconsin Public Radio) — Wisconsin farmers are seeking mental health services in greater numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, which has hurt their sales.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported Wednesday that the loss in income and increased uncertainty have weighed heavily on the industry.

Randy Romanski, the interim head of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, told reporters last week that more farmers have been receiving guidance from the Wisconsin Farm Center.

Romanski says the center gave out 91 vouchers for free mental health counseling in the first four months of this year, compared to 89 that were handed out all of last year.

