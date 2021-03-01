Wisconsin falls to Warnock, Iowa

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – McKenna Warnock returned to her home state Sunday afternoon and Wisconsin’s 2019 Miss Basketball put on a show.

The Monona Grove standout scored 14 points to help lead Iowa over Wisconsin for the 22 straight time in the series.

Julie Pospisilova lead the way for the Badgers with a game-high 21 points. UW closes out the regular season with a trip to East Lansing on March 6.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.