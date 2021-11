Wisconsin falls to Chicago State in overtime

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Sydney Hilliard scored 20 and Julie Pospisilova added in 15, but it wasn’t enough for the Badger women’s basketball team.

Wisconsin fell to Chicago State 71-63 in overtime. The win was just the 5th for the Cougars in the last six seasons.

UW (1-3) travels to UW-Milwaukee on Wednesday.

