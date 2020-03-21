Wisconsin extends tax deadline to July 15, matches new federal deadline

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Department of Revenue announced Saturday that Wisconsin’s tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15.

The new deadline matches the new federal tax filing deadline.

“This is just one more thing we can do for Wisconsinites during this challenging time,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Our main goal is to assist our citizens in any way that we can.”

Tax filers do not have to file for an extension and there is no limit on the amount of payment that can be postponed. The release said the extension applies to individuals, trusts, estates, partnerships, associations, companies or corporations.

“This is a time of great uncertainty for everyone. People are concerned and worried, and one thing they should not have to worry about right now is an April 15 tax deadline,” said Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments