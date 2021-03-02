Wisconsin expected to receive first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week

Site staff by Site staff

There are several breaking coronavirus developments this afternoon, including a new emergency order from Dane County leaders. Wisconsin will also get 47,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will start arriving next week. UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof is back with us to discuss the latest coronavirus news.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.