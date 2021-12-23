Wisconsin excited to play no matter who their opponent is

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — It’s been a crazy couple of days for the Badger men’s basketball team.

On Monday they announced their game against Morgan State was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Bear’s program and then the search began.

Greg Gard and his staff started looking for a new opponent and around 4:00 o’clock on Tuesday, George Mason agreed to come to the Kohl Center.

For the first time in a long time Wisconsin is healthy and looking forward to Thursday night.

FULL STRENGTH:

For the first time in a long time, the Badgers are all healthy. Greg Gard called Tuesday’s practice a “crowded one” and said every member of his team is back practicing.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin hosts George Mason Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

