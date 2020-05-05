Wisconsin exceeds 8,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 8.6% of new cases come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has exceeded 8,600 as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to numbers from state and county health officials, 391 new cases have been reported, which is roughly 8.6% of new tests.

Health officials said a total of 8,670 confirmed cases have been confirmed in the state, while 353 have died.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services continues to track the percentage of new tests that come back positive to determine when the state can reopen its economy. A 14-day downward trend is among the main criteria that must be met as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan.

DHS also launched a set of criteria Tuesday outlining the benchmarks that must be met before Wisconsin’s hospitals can proceed with the plan.

Tuesday’s positive percentage of new cases is down by about one point compared to Monday, which saw 9.9% of new tests come back positive.

Although the percentage of new positive cases has gone down, health officials said there has yet to be a downward trend for 14 consecutive days.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday that Dane County will remain under a state of emergency declaration until at least July 15.

DHS data shows 1,663 people have been hospitalized, while 4,131 have recovered.

