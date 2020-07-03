Wisconsin exceeds 30K confirmed cases of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s lifetime total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 30,000 mark ahead of Independence Day.

According to combined data from state and county health officials, there have been 30,438 confirmed cases to date. Out of the 10,186 people tested in the past 24 hours, 624 of those tests came back positive.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the positive percentage of new tests has increased to 5.7% after being within the 4% range the past few days. Further advancements have been made with the state’s testing capacity, as up to 19,014 tests can be conducted daily across 80 active labs.

Nearly 80% of all positive cases have made full recoveries, while 5,473, or 18% of cases remain active. Three more people have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 797.

With a number of counties seeing recent spikes in new cases, DHS has urged the public to stay home during Fourth of July weekend to prevent further spreading of the disease.

Dane County’s new guidelines for restaurants and bars are now in effect, and many local businesses are concerned about how long they can continue to operate under another round of restrictions.

“No one wins right now. Everyone loses it’s just to varying degrees,” said Evan Dannells, owner of Cadre Restaurant.

In an effort to be transparent with customers, some businesses have informed the public about employees who have tested positive for the virus.

“Sometimes you need to make a smaller, hard decision now to prevent a larger, hard decision in the future,” said Great Dane Executive Chef Matt Pace.

