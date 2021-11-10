Wisconsin elections chief says audit report needs correcting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe says there are a handful of errors that will need to be corrected in the Legislative Audit Bureau’s report on the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Wolfe told the Joint Legislative Audit Bureau Tuesday that many of the inaccuracies in the report could have been addressed before it was released in late October.

She says the bureau decided to publish the report without giving the agency or its staff a chance to respond.

Wolfe and the six-member bipartisan commission have come under attack from Republicans alleging a handful of cases of voter fraud in Racine County.