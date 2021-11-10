Wisconsin Elections Commission officials rally around Wolfe

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan group of more than 50 elections officials is rallying behind Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe who has come under attack by Republican legislators with claims of voter fraud.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling for Wolfe to resign. Yesterday, election officials sent a letter to Vos, attributing much of the success of Wisconsin’s elections to Wolfe’s leadership.

