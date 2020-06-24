Wisconsin DWD launches Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that Wisconsin residents who have exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits may now apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

According to a news release, PEUC is the third and final benefit available through the CARES Act.

The release said PEUC provides up to 13 additional weeks of payments to individuals who have exhausted 26 weeks of regular unemployment insurance benefits or had their benefit year expire without re-qualifying for a new benefit year. The last payable week will be the week ending Dec. 26, while the first payable week is retroactive to the week ending April 4.

Officials said individuals who receive PEUC will also receive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which is an additional $600 to their weekly benefits through July 25.

Individuals who are still filing weekly claims for UI benefits will be provided messaging in their claimant portal prior to exhausting benefits and will be able to submit a new initial application to continue their payment under PEUC, according to the release.

The release said if you try to apply for PEUC but do not see a link in your claimant portal, then it is not yet time to apply for PEUC.

Officials said PEUC does not apply to individuals receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

You can learn more information about PEUC here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments