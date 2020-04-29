Wisconsin DWD has distributed more than $290 million in unemployment benefits

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday it has received nearly 480,00 applications and distributed more than $290 million in state unemployment benefits since March 15.

According to a news release, claimants have filed a record number of weekly unemployment claims, totaling almost 1.2 million since the coronavirus public health emergency was declared.

The release said nearly 750,000 of those weekly claims have been paid.

Officials said DWD is implementing new federal benefit programs created under the CARES Act.

The Department also began distributing Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments Wednesday and has plans to announce Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits next month.

