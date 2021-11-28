Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 with loss to Gophers

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Paul Bunyan’s Axe wasn’t the only thing Wisconsin lost Saturday.

After falling to Minnesota, 23-13, the Badgers also fell out of the AP Top 25.

This is the first time in four weeks that the Badgers are unranked.

The team’s record is 8-4, and Saturday’s loss kept them out of the Big Ten Championship game.

The Badgers are eligible for a bowl game and are tied for the fifth-best record in the conference.

The Big Ten is affiliated with 10 different bowls. The Rose Bowl is reserved for the Big Ten Champion, provided that team doesn’t qualify for the College Football Playoff.

The remaining games include the Citrus, Outback, Las Vegas, Music City, Pinstripe, Guaranteed Rate, Redbox, Quick Lane, and Duke’s Mayo bowls.

The Redbox Bowl was cancelled for this season.

The AP Top 25 rankings are as follows:

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (11-1) Cincinnati (12-0) Alabama (11-1) Oklahoma State (11-1) Notre Dame (11-1) Ohio State (10-2) Ole Miss (10-2) Baylor (10-2) Oregon (10-2) Michigan State (10-2) Brigham Young (10-2) Oklahoma (10-2) Utah (9-3) Iowa (10-2) Houston (11-1) Pittsburgh (10-2) Wake Forest (10-2) San Diego State (11-1) Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1) North Carolina State (9-3) Clemson (9-3) Arkansas (8-4) Texas A&M (8-4) Kentucky (9-3)

The Badgers received the most votes out of any unranked team, 68.

